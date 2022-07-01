Driver escapes serious injuries in Chiltern car collision

A driver has escaped major injuries in a car crash at Chiltern.
Emergency services were called to the Beechworth-Chiltern Road, near Toveys Road, about 10.20pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
A vehicle is believed to have crashed into a tree.
A male driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause is being investigated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.