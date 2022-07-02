Driver, 70, flees road rage crash site after slamming vehicle

An older driver who slammed into the back of another car during an apparent road rage incident fled the scene of the smash, a decision he now deeply regrets.
Geoffrey Milne, 70, told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court he was probably in shock during the incident on February 5.
Police were called to the Great Alpine Road in Wangaratta about 2.20pm on the day of the crash.
Milne's Toyota LandCruiser rear-ended the victim's red Holden utility near Parfitt Road, with the court told there had been dramas between the drivers before the crash.
The victim was at the scene when police arrived and his girlfriend was in an ambulance undergoing an assessment.
But Milne was nowhere to be seen.
The court heard the 70-year-old had been angry by the Holden driver's actions and left the crash site.
"I was extremely angry he stopped so hard for no apparent reason," he told police on February 23 after presenting at the Wangaratta station.
"Quite frankly, he put me in danger from the truck behind."
There was extensive damage to the rear of the Holden.
Milne apologised to magistrate Peter Mithen for not stopping, and said he'd never had any other issues in 52 years of driving.
"I really believe I might have been subject to some type of shock at that time," he said.
"I made a stupid mistake of not stopping.
"Please bear in mind my previous driving record."
Mr Mithen did not record a conviction or ban Milne from driving, but ordered he pay $400 to the Alfred Hospital's road trauma unit.
