Alpine Shire staff have recommended a controversial proposal that would significantly increase the number of homes in Bright being approved.
The long-running Bright Western Gateway Development, on land first flagged as a growth area 17 years ago, would have between 283 and 386 homes built over five to six years.
The 35 hectare site is south of the Great Alpine Road, between Stackey Gully Road and Tower Hill.
The exact number of houses that would be built would depend on block sizes, but the developer says an average size of 550 square metres would yield 386 homes, and the development could fit 283 homes at 750 square metres each.
The proposal has been taken to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal over a council failure to approve the project.
But councillors will vote on a plan to approve a development plan for the site at a meeting on Tuesday, with a request the developer drops the VCAT application.
Council staff recommend the proposal be approved.
If approved, it would be a significant step towards progressing the project, but further steps would be needed before homes are built.
Census data from 2016 shows Bright had 1539 private dwellings.
If the smallest size lots were built, the project would represent a 25 per cent increase in the number of homes in the town.
Many homes have been changed to short-term rentals in recent years to cater for growing tourism in the area.
Mayor Sarah Nicholas said there were concerns from residents about the ability of the town to cope with the increase in homes.
But she said there were problems with housing availability in Bright.
"The site was identified as an ideal area for urban growth during a land review in 2005 and rezoned in 2015," she said.
"As housing availability becomes an increasingly serious issue, future development of the land has become an important step towards easing housing pressure in Bright and surrounds.
"We understand there is concern from some members of the community about over development and the capacity of local services and infrastructure to handle an increase in demand.
"These concerns are understood and we thank the community for sharing their views with us.
"We have a number of factors to weigh up in making this decision."
