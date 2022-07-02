Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson believes the team has turned the corner ahead of the league's toughest month in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Saints posted their second successive big win against a side outside the top five in toppling home outfit North Albury 17.11 (113) to 7.13 (55) on Saturday.
The club is almost certain to play finals as it holds a two-game break over Corowa-Rutherglen and Lavington with only seven rounds left.
However, it now faces the other top five teams, starting with a home game against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
"Yeah, I think so, the penny's starting to drop, the team is gelling together," Simpson replied when quizzed if the club is heading towards its best form.
Of course, the top five teams will provide a far sterner test than an injury-hit Corowa-Rutherglen and the one-win Hoppers, but the Saints have had 33 and 28 shots on goal respectively.
"Our forward line is operating at a high level, which is good, it's something that's been a work in progress for us, but the last two weeks the forward line has worked really well," Simpson explained.
The addition of former Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen has made an enormous difference in the past fortnight and while he kicked only two goals, he helped set up a number of others.
Tom Cappellari kicked three majors on debut in his promotion from the under 18s, while Nick Warnock also nabbed three, with Murray Waite, Kurt Aylett and Ryley Sharp joining Griffen with a double.
As well as the improving forward structure, the visitors also had a lightning start, which it will also need to do against the big guns.
The Saints booted seven goals to three in the first quarter and led by eight goals at half-time.
"We had a really good start and we started well against Corowa last game, that's something we haven't been doing in every game," Simpson offered.
Waite was superb for the victors and he adds that finishing class the club will need in finals, while former AFL players Griffen and Aylett also excelled.
At the other end of the age spectrum, youngsters Josh Muraca and Declan Bren were terrific as they target a strong rum home.
The match also signalled boom midfielder Matt Munro's last game this season as he will now travel overseas.
North's Carter Norman also nabbed three goals to be his team's best, while Ryan Polkinghorne returned strongly from weeks off with injury.
Former St Kilda player Doulton Langlands also joined Foster Gardiner and Jack Penny among the Hoppers' finest performers.
North will now host Albury in the league's first Indigenous Round as full rounds return after the split round.
