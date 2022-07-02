The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford topples North Albury by 58 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 2 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL PLAYED: Myrtleford's Declan Bren impressed in the club's 58-point win over North Albury. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson believes the team has turned the corner ahead of the league's toughest month in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.