Albury simplified its play in the second half to run away with a 53-point home win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers led by only two goals at half-time against a gallant Roos, but then booted 10 majors to three to post a 16.12 (108) to 8.7 (55) win.
"It was just some of the tiny things we needed to tidy up, we always talk about it doesn't matter who it is, as long as it's Albury jumpers that are kicking goals or doing the one per centers, that was probably a little disappointing," co-coach Anthony Miles explained about the first half.
"I think some people over-complicate the game of footy and we talk about doing the basics well, in the second half we stayed around the contest longer and we were cleaner with the ball."
The Roos have been smashed by injuries over the past month and they then lost their two best players when Jy Lane was forced off with a dislocated left shoulder at the 20-minute mark of the third quarter and was rushed to hospital in an effort to 'pop' the shoulder back into place.
Pacy defender Cody Howard then limped off late in the final term and had strapping behind his left knee after the game.
The injuries have battered the Roos' already tenuous depth and with a third of the best team not playing, turnovers from skill errors destroyed their hopes.
"We wanted to play a little of keepings off with the ball, but that meant our foot skills needed to be spot on," coach Peter German admitted.
"We turned a few over and they're probably about the best side in being able to capitalise on turnovers."
The Tigers jumped the Roos and dominated play in the first 10 minutes, with inaccuracy costing them a four-goal lead.
Lane landed the Roos' first, dodging through traffic and nailing a running 45m goal.
Albury lost captain Michael Duncan early in the second stanza with a left hamstring complaint and he looks set to miss at least one match.
Interleague on-baller Fletcher Carroll was racking up possessions, but the Roos kept within sight as Lane blasted a 52m bomb on the fly after the visitors won the centre clearance.
The Roos were in the game at half-time, but when the Tigers kicked 4.4 to a point in the third, the result was decided.
Albury's small and pacy on-ballers Carroll and Jake Gaynor were outstanding, defenders Lucas Conlan and Jessy Wilson are a dynamic combination with their ability to snuff out an attacking raid, while Miles and teenager Connor O'Sullivan also impressed.
The Tigers are now away to North Albury, while a banged-up Roos face leaders Wangaratta.
