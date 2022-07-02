Albury dynamo Jake Gaynor produced a 2018-type performance in the win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Gaynor stunned the league when he captured the club's best and fairest in its premiership year, but COVID and an ankle injury last year have stymied his progress.
"I hurt my ankle towards mid-year and decided to play on with it, but at the end of the year I got an op and it's feeling well now," he revealed.
Gaynor's role has changed since he burst on the scene.
"I'm trying to play the team role, getting forward a bit more this year and do the one per centers well,' he offered.
The prospect of the diminutive on-baller hitting his best form is a terrific sign for the Tigers in what will be a high quality finals series.
"He's a star mate, he really is, he just adds a different element to our team," co-coach Anthony Miles praised.
"His tenacity, he plays well above his weight, he applies manic pressure, he's our captain for a reason, he leads from the front every week."
