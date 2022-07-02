The top five appears settled in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
With seven rounds still remaining, Myrtleford (fourth) and Wangaratta Rovers (fifth) have opened an eight-point break on Corowa-Rutherglen and Lavington.
The latter pair would almost certainly need to win five matches to play finals, which would be an enormous achievement given the duo has won only five of the first 11 games.
It would also mean Myrtleford or Rovers would need to collapse and win only two or three games on the way home.
Lavington has a slightly easier run home, facing only three top five teams compared to four for the Roos.
Most pundits didn't have the Roos or Panthers playing finals, so their seasons certainly haven't been failures.
In fact, the pair has played superbly at times.
Of the remaining seven rounds, only one - round 16 - fails to feature at least one blockbuster between outfits duelling for a top three finish and the important double chance.
