It's a case of one Daly in and another out in Albury's coaching program in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Luke Daly will step down as Anthony Miles' co-coach after this season and be replaced by Shaun Daly.
The latter was co-coach when the Tigers won their last flag in 2018.
Luke Daly was appointed a co-coach with Tom McGrath after Peter German left the club a month into 2019.
"As a coach Luke's been phenomenal, it's brought a side of his skill set that he's really developed," Tigers vice-president Dom Star suggested.
Star said Luke Daly will remain as a player, although he revealed the club is still working through whether 37-year-old Shaun Daly will continue as a player.
"You couldn't find a better bloke that bleeds yellow and black like Shaun Daly," Star offered.
"He's a terrific role model and the respect he has both in the club and the league speaks for itself and he's got a great skill in developing youngsters."
The Miles-Shaun Daly deal is for next year only.
Dual coaches have certainly become more popular in the league with Albury leading the charge.
"We like to think of ourselves as a highly professional outfit and I think the hours that senior O and M coaching takes for blokes also working full-time is relentless," Star explained.
"We expect high standards from our coaches, particularly senior coaches, and to get around our playing group and build that connection takes a lot of time, so to divide that between the two of them, it makes a difference."
