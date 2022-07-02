Albury Thunder suffered its first loss in seven weeks on Saturday in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder was missing rugged forwards Jon Huggett and Nathan Darby with knee injuries and it showed in an 18-4 away loss to Tumut.
"It was terrible conditions, the ground is chopped up, it was a front-rower's game and to be without two big forwards, it hurt us a lot and played in their hands with their big middles," coach Robbie Byatt said.
The Thunder was expected to be without a third player in attacking five-eighth Paul Karaitiana due to a shoulder injury, but he bravely elected to push through the pain to play, given the key injuries.
"Pauly ended up playing, he got it strapped up and toughed it out," Byatt revealed.
Gutsy hooker Kieren Ford backed up his breakout performance against Wagga Brothers last week with another strong display, prop Sam Collins was tough in the absence of Huggett and Darby, while Mason Fuller also impressed in the back-row.
The Blues jumped above the Thunder to move into fourth.
