Corryong to host town's first Snowy Mountain Tango Festival in August

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:34am
IN STEP: Tango Melbourne school of dance teachers Renee Fieck and Doni Mac will lead a tango boot camp for beginners at the festival in Corryong. Picture: SUPPLIED

For the first time next month, Corryong will host an Argentine tango festival to revitalise the area after COVID-19 and the 2019/2020 summer bushfires.

