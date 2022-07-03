For the first time next month, Corryong will host an Argentine tango festival to revitalise the area after COVID-19 and the 2019/2020 summer bushfires.
The inaugural Snowy Mountain Tango Festival will be held from August 26 to 28 and offer a tango boot camp for beginners, with renowned teachers Renee Fieck and Doni Mac, a social dance gathering, also known as a milongas, and a tango concert by Brisbane's Mendoza Tango Quartet.
Festival organiser Olga Siret moved to Corryong from Melbourne during COVID-19, but found that she was missing tango dancing, so her partner encouraged her to start the festival.
"And that was back in October last year, so I contacted tango teachers from Melbourne that I met when I was there and we are holding a few of their classes and supporting their social dancing," she said.
"They were very happy with the idea because the positioning of a winter festival is quite different and from their perspective, coming from the city, it was a fantastic new thing to do, very different from the very common summer festivals on the coast.
"From a local perspective I thought after everything that's happened here with bushfires and COVID, the population has been quite isolated and everything that could reunite connectivity is important here.
"So I thought that would shoot two birds with one stone, that festival, to allow the locals to enjoy something new and to allow the people from the cities to enjoy something new by discovering the region as well."
Ms Siret, moved to Australia from France in 2014, said the festival was aimed at all skill levels.
"It's a bit more challenging having more of a farming population around to convince them, because the women are really into it, but they have to drag their husbands, that's the challenge," she said.
Tickets are for sale on EventBrite.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
