A Mulwala based mental health advocate says support services in regional and rural areas are expensive and a long way away to access for youth.
After her own experiences of mental ill health, Mulwala resident Amber Gower was inspired to create change through her personal blog 'Uniquely Me'.
"My aim out of it is to support other mental health organisations as well as just getting the word out there and supporting other people in a way that I could have used when I was struggling," she said.
"All through high school I struggled a little bit, but it was on and off.
"Then probably just before I turned 21 I found myself a bit lost and not really knowing where or what I was trying to do.
"I was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, depression, anxiety and OCD (obsessive compulsive order) so that was really full on at the time.
"We had a lot of trying to make sure I was OK, so going to therapy every week and going to doctors every week and dietitians and what not."
Ms Gower said living regionally made accessing support more difficult.
"There's a little bit (of support) here, but if you're in crisis you have to go to Wangaratta," she said.
"So you have to really take that step if you want to go, which is a bit difficult.
"There's a couple of psychologists here in town if you want to go, but there's nothing really affordable here either.
"There's not a lot of low costing things like Headspace and things around."
Ms Gower said a Headspace centre in Yarrawonga/Mulwala would be helpful for other young people experiencing mental health problems.
She said it was "incredibly important" after COVID-19 and increasing cost of living, housing crisis and other pressures that people could access support.
As part of her advocacy, Ms Gower has helped organise a BeyondBlue fundraiser at Yarrawonga's Criterion Hotel on July 17 from 1pm. "All through lockdown everyone suffered with mental health in some way, so it's about removing that stigma from mental health," she said.
"We're going to have some live music and some auctions on site.
"We want to open it up to anyone and encourage people to share their own struggles and accept that it is what it is and it's nothing to be ashamed of."
More information is on the hotel's Facebook page.
