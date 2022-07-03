The Bandits have found themselves sitting at the top of the NBL1 East women's table following a 105-65 win against Inner West in Sydney on Saturday.
Ai Yamada made the most of scoring opportunities for the Bandits with 27 points and 10 assists, while Unique Thompson and Amelia Hassett were solid in the rebounding end.
Advertisement
Thompson had 19 rebounds in her second game in Bandits' colours, while Hassett followed suit with 16.
Coach Matt Paps admitted it's pleasing to see the side ranked at number one, but admitted there's still plenty of work to do.
"You always want to be on top," Paps said.
"It's always nice to try and set up the final part of the season."
Jade McCowan was good offensively, while fellow border local Casey Ardern shot 11 points.
Sarah Mellington had seven rebounds and five points to her name, while young guns Tahli Smith and Bella Feilder also contributed.
With defence being a key focus of the side in recent weeks, Paps said changes were starting to be made.
"Everyone had their moments and it was pleasing to be able to score over 100 points again," Paps said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"There were improvements and I was pretty happy with the second half.
"But I wasn't super happy at half time, I thought we were giving up too many easy baskets and we needed to make them work for it more.
"It was still an improvement and that's all I'm looking for over the week."
The side was victorious without stars Lauren Jackson and Brodie Theodore on court, with Jackson having just endured the Opals training camp ahead of World Cup selections.
Theodore is nursing a minor injury.
"She (Theodore) should be right for next week," Paps said.
"Having no Lauren and Brodie with players to come back, it's pretty exciting for the group,"
Advertisement
The Bandits will now look to retain its top of the table stance when they face sixth placed Manly Warrignah Sea Eagles and second placed Norths Bears for a double header road trip next weekend.
The Bears are hot on the Bandits' heels, having played one less game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.