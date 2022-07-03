A strong united display in attack and defence helped Billabong Crows to a 26 goal win against BB Saints on Saturday.
Captain Paige Moloney lead the charge in attack, while Brooke Davies' defensive pressure was pivotal.
The Crows have now been without goal shooter Ricki Robb for a month after she sustained an ankle injury against Lockhart in round eight.
Coach Millie Ferguson said Robb is likely to be on the sidelines for another four weeks.
"Coming into the back end of the season hopefully we'll see her back," she said.
With the Crows sitting in fourth spot just below Howlong on percentage, Ferguson admitted the competition is extremely tight.
"It's the closest top six I've ever seen," she said.
"I think the second half of the year will be interesting to see where everyone finishes up.
"It will probably stop a lot of complacency amongst the top three or four sides.
"They probably know on the day that the top six can match it with them."
Osborne still leads the race, with a 62-35 win against Holbrook on the weekend bringing them up to 11 wins this season.
But the Bulldogs are hot on their heels, with percentage separating them.
Jindera enjoyed a 37 goal win against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
In other Hume League A-grade games, CDHBU accounted for Henty, Culcairn was too good for Murray Magpies and Howlong got the better of Lockhart.
The league now has a bye round.
