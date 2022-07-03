The Border Mail
Billabong Crows defeat Brock-Burrum in Hume League netball clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 3 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:23am
LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Billabong Crows' captain Paige Moloney was among the best during her side's win against Brock-Burrum Saints at Oaklands on Saturday.

A strong united display in attack and defence helped Billabong Crows to a 26 goal win against BB Saints on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

