The Bandits men's side suffered a 16 point loss at the hands of Inner West in an away game on Saturday night.
The Bulls came back stronger the second time around, with the border outfit claiming victory by three points the first time the sides met in round five at the Lauren Jackson Sport Centre.
Advertisement
Lochlan Cummings made the biggest impact on the scoreboard for the Bandits, ending the night at Els Hall Park with 20 points.
He was followed closely behind by Duom Dawam, who managed 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Hamish Warden had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kieran Hayward added 13 points to the total of 91.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Former Bandit Johnny Crnogorac took to the court for the Bulls in the clash.
The Bandits have now won eight of its 14 games and currently sit in sixth position on the NBL1 East men's competition ladder.
They will now prepare to face Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and North Bears in a double header road trip next weekend.
The last time the Bandits battled the Bears they came out on top, while the Sea Eagles proved too strong.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.