Smouldering Yarrawonga haystack sparks 12 emergency calls

A BURNING haystack near Yarrawonga on Saturday afternoon sparked a dozen phone calls to emergency services from passersby who had been engulfed with smoke.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said the CFA received 12 calls from people concerned the blaze on Katamatite-Yarrawonga Road, Burramine South, could spread to nearby grasslands.
"The local brigade responded quickly to the calls and, while there was a lot of smoke, there was no real cause for concern," the spokesman said.
"It was decided to treat the matter as a burnoff and let it run its course as there didn't appear to be any major threat.
"But I can understand people's concern and we appreciate the calls."
The spokesman said smoke was visible from nearby roads and communities when firefighters pulled apart the hay to extinguish the fire.
The blaze was reported at 2pm and, after investigating the site, CFA fire fighters at 6pm decided no further action would be needed.
The CFA said it was possible the fire could slowly burn for two to three days.
