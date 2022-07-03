Young drunken man put on court order for assaults, but avoids getting a conviction

A young Hamilton Valley man whose drunken early morning antics with a teenage friend ended with a bakery dust-up has escaped conviction.
Kyle Cooper previously pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two assault charges over the incident at the Thurgoona Bakery on April 10 about 3.30am.
During the incident, Cooper, 21, lost his balance while trying to punch one of three workers.
As he did so, Cooper fell into a baking machine and struck his head.
Just minutes later he shoved one worker into some baked goods.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin placed Cooper on a six-month conditional release order.
Cooper and the boy had been asked to leave the bakery several times.
But instead they continued asking for food, without success.
