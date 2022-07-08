Delightful, secure North Albury home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Advertisement
Bursting with charm and beautifully renovated throughout, this home offers a versatile layout suited to a variety of eager house-hunters.
"This is a perfect opportunity for the first home buyer, a family or investors who will achieve a strong rental yield on this home with a rental estimate of $575 per week," selling agent Andrea Lever said.
Space and security are on offer with the 873-square-metre block fully fenced with an automatic gate for parking ease.
The cul-de-sac itself is also quiet with no through traffic.
Once you're inside you will be drawn to the heart of the home, the chef's kitchen.
The open and light-filled space features timber waterfall-edge benchtops, ample storage, a pantry and quality appliances including dishwasher and 900mm oven and a gas cooktop.
There are high ceilings and stunning timber floors on show throughout and the feature lighting completes the picture.
The home offers three bedrooms, two with built-in robes and an ensuite with walk-n shower to the main bedroom, with the option of a fourth bedroom or study.
"There's a bonus room attached to the main bedroom, perfect for a study, a fourth bedroom or even a nursery," Andrea said.
The main bathroom offers a functional layout with shower, vanity, bath with blue feature tile surrounds and a separate toilet.
"Extending the floorplan even further is the renovated laundry and large entertaining area where you can relax with loved ones and overlook the backyard," Andrea said.
The entertaining area is enclosed and offers heating, a fan, speakers, a TV-connection point and cafe blinds.
Comfort is assured throughout the home no matter the season with split system air-conditioning, ducted-gas heating, ducted cooling plus ceiling fans.
Adding to the appeal of this delightful abode is the day/night blinds, automatic awnings, detached 7x4.6m shed with parking for a caravan and fenced off veggie garden.
All this is set on a secure and generous lot with landscaped gardens, with plenty of room for the kids to play.
"This home is meticulously presented inside and out," Andrea said
Advertisement
"It is evident that there is a lot of love in this home.
"All the hard work has been done, move in and enjoy or purchase as an investment and tenants will compete to rent this beauty."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.