One of Australia's largest army logistics units, based on the Border, has reached 20 years of operation.
Staff from Joint Logistics Unit (Victoria) travelled from Wirlinga and Puckapunyal to join their peers at Bandiana's Wadsworth Barracks to recognise two decades of ongoing support to sailors, soldiers and aviators.
The military, civilian and commercial contractor specialises in warehousing and distribution, maintenance, military uniforms and equipment loan pools, with sites across southern NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
"All of our staff across the Defence team and our industry partners continue the proud tradition of technical expertise, dedication, hard work and adapting to support Defence operations and training," Commander Colonel David Hughes said.
"I am very proud of all of our staff and wish the unit well for the next 20 years."
Joint Logistics Unit (Victoria) has supported the Ukraine response and the NSW and Queensland floods.
Bandiana's military logistic history dates back to the World War II.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
