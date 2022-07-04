The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bandiana-based Joint Logistics Unit (Victoria) celebrates 20 years of service at Wadsworth Barracks

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Youngest Australian public servant Natalie Walker and youngest military member Craftsman Frederick Dowling cut the cake to celebrate the 20th birthday of Joint Logistics Unit (Victoria) at Bandiana.

One of Australia's largest army logistics units, based on the Border, has reached 20 years of operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.