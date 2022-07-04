A CHILDREN'S book written in Albury may hold some clues to managing climate change.
Bethanga author Peter Klein published Mudpoo and the Secret of the Rainforest in 2020 with an environmental bent and hinted at scientific solutions.
A formula that may help reduce methane output in cattle - referred to in the book - is now being investigated in Queensland.
University of Queensland School of Agriculture and Food Sciences Associate Professor Peter Dart said his research into Bacillus H57 had shown many benefits for livestock.
But Professor Dart said they wanted to study its effect on methane output in cattle as soon as funding was made available.
"We haven't been able to measure the methane coming out of cattle yet," he said.
"That would be the ultimate holy grail.
"It's something we've had at the back of our minds since earlier studies have shown cattle's preference for food treated with the Bacillus H57."
Klein said he hoped Professor Dart would get the funding to further his research.
Having been a production foreman in the commercial manufacturing process for Bacillus H57 in Wodonga in 2005-2007, Klein said the formula went to the University of Queensland after the Border operation stopped.
"I always believed it might reduce the methane output from cows and that's why I added it as the secret recipe discovered in an old lost treasure chest in Mudpoo and the Secret of the Rainforest," he said.
"Over the last 10 years Professor Dart's research has proven it can reduce methane output in cattle production systems and he is now keen to get funding to test it on dairy cows."
Professor Dart said the Bacillus H57 had shown myriad benefits for livestock.
He said treated hay caused a reduction in mould growth on baled hay, reducing the chance of hay shed fires.
"It has already shown increased feed efficiency in feedlots for better young cattle growth rates to reduce methane emission in cattle production systems.
"We fed sheep and pregnant ewes and they did better on the treated feed.
"We fed poultry with the treated feed and there was less disease among the poultry."
Mudpoo and the Secret of the Rainforest is the fourth in a series of chapter books, self-published by Klein.
Artist Leon De Montignie, who illustrated all of the books, passed away in 2016.
