The accommodation industry in the Border region has bounced back after COVID's crippling blows, with motels on both sides of the Murray reporting soaring occupancy rates.
On the first day of the school holidays in NSW on Monday and the start of the second week of the break in Victoria, motels are enjoying a surge in visitors, a stark contrast to the winter break last year when COVID restrictions were rigid and the border was closed on both sides.
Tourism Accommodation Australia chief executive officer Michael Johnson said his members had reported a boom since the doldrums of last year.
"Last year at this time was awful, particularly for the twin towns of Albury-Wodonga with hotels right on the Border, but business is back," Mr Johnson said.
"From the mess that was last year, we've got open borders, we've got people free to move around."
Lake Hume Resort manager Shanna Moss, speaking on the first day of NSW's kids' holiday break, said her booking register was running hot.
"This time last year was very quiet because restrictions were in full force but our bookings now are up by 75 per cent compared with the same time last year," Ms Moss said. "People are coming up from Melbourne and across from Sydney but we also get a lot of stopovers from people travelling to and from those cities."
While COVID crippled the flow of guests for most motels The Border Mail spoke to on the Wodonga side of the Murray, some said their accommodation ratio was, ironically, down from last year when the border was heavily restricted.
"We had the police staying with us, so we had a full house," said one motel owner who declined to be named. "We know a couple of motels in Albury who were down to about 10 per cent, really hurting, this time last year, but COVID provided us with a lot of business because we had the police."
Motel 24 owner Sonya Fleming and Econo Lodge Border Gateway Wodonga general manager Duncan McLaren both said business was booming compared to last year.
Mr McLaren said: "We've been experiencing a big return compared with the border closure last year; we've had a good bounce-back."
Motel Wellington Wodonga manager Trystan Maciulis reported a 40 per cent rise in his motel's occupancy rate compared with last year:
"It was an unusual period last year, you really had to chase the business, whereas this year it's definitely bouncing back," he said.
Astor Hotel manager Brendon Cooper said his Albury hotel and many others were enjoying a huge turnaround.
"Our motel trade is well in front of last year, easily 50 per cent up," Mr Cooper said.
