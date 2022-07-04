TOURISM hotspots are sizzling in the Border region after last year's COVID winter blues, with plenty to keep kids occupied during the school break on both sides of the Murray.
From Wangaratta to Lavington, attraction operators were delighted at the freedom of movement compared to the downturn during border closures and restrictions 12 months ago.
Advertisement
AlburyCity service leader for community and place Simona Coad said there was a menagerie of activities for both Border locals and travellers.
"We're excited to have so many programs and events for families to enjoy in our city these school holidays," Ms Coad said.
"You can head down to the Botanic Gardens one winter's evening and experience the magic of the Aurora light show, or check out the latest art exhibitions at MAMA.
"Or join the team at Retro Lane Cafe for dinner and skating, lunch and the movies, a dance party or virtual reality.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There are also tons of fun craft activities and shows for the little ones at the Albury LibraryMuseum and Lavington Libraries, like making a game board quilt, scrapbooking, felt creations, iron me beading, oriental fan making, friendship bracelets, puppet shows and game nights."
Wangaratta council sustainability and culture director Stephen Swart said the region was "getting back into the swing of things".
"The Wangaratta region has seen a substantial raise in activity during these school holidays," Mr Swart said.
"From the new Parkour course at Apex Park Regional Playspace, to holiday activities at our local library, it is fantastic to see families getting out there, getting involved, exploring our region and getting back into the swing of things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.