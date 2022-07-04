SUSPECTED termite damage has ravaged a post on the corner of the signal box at Wangaratta railway station.
The timber has rotted so badly that an embedded bolt has been exposed.
Advertisement
Wangaratta citizen Allan White highlighted the harm to The Border Mail, V/Line and his mayor Dean Rees.
"Absolutely disgusting to see the signal box in such a state of disrepair," he stated.
The signal box is disused and sits on the southern end of the main platform of the station next to the ticket office and waiting room.
It is heritage-listed and the responsibility of V/Line under administrative controls for the railway precinct.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Rees said: "I'd hope V/Line get on it ASAP and check all their other poles around the area because where there's one batch of termites there's likely to be others."
A V/Line spokesman said repairs would be undertaken on the building which dates back to the 1880s and is on the Victorian Heritage Register along with other station buildings, reflecting the complex's state significance .
"We acted quickly when we became aware of some damage to the disused signal hut at Wangaratta station and are putting steps in place to repair the structure and minimise the risk of further damage," he said.
"We will work to restore the signal hut using like-for-like materials."
V/Line has met with a contractor in recent weeks to discuss pest removal and building remediation works on the signal box.
The rail authority now plans to work with the contractor to inspect the structure for further damage and replace the withered corner post.
However, it is expected that finding the suitable timber will take some time.
n the meantime V/Line and its contractor are set to undertake other improvements to the general amenity of the area around the signal box, including removing a redundant air-conditioning system and controlling vegetation growth.
The hut, which was decommissioned in 1997, is deemed structurally sound overall.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.