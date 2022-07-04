Ongoing torrential rainfall in the Sydney region has not as yet affected flights out of Albury, though airlines have urged travellers to regularly check online for updates.
The only notable delay involved a Qantas flight due to leave mid-morning where maintenance crews had to carry out work on an aircraft engine.
But even then the delay was only 30 minutes on a day where the airport was packed with families setting off on school holiday flights, along with people returning home after time spent in the North East's ski fields.
"Scheduled flights from Albury are continuing with minimal interruptions as a result of the weather events on the eastern seaboard," Albury Council airport operations team leader Nick Politis said.
"We encourage travellers to regularly check their flight status with their carrier, or on the FlyAlbury website."
