Saige Broz gets the best of both worlds on Saturdays as her love of family and netball combine.
After welcoming the arrival of her daughter Oakley with partner Brody Ricardi in February, the new mum is back lining-up in the midcourt for Myrtleford.
Advertisement
It's now a family day out for the Saints duo, with Ricardi also playing senior football at the club.
"Oakley's been pretty adaptable, we just bring her along on a Saturday and she loves days out," Broz said.
"It's great that we can go as a family and it's nice to be a mum and still be able to do the netball thing.
"It's been such a big part of my life, netball on Saturdays and training Tuesday and Thursdays. It's a bit of normality while being a mum still, that's what I really love about it."
Broz was back on court three months postpartum and has been among the best for the Saints since her return.
"I was getting itchy feet as I was nearing towards getting the all clear," she said.
"I obviously didn't want to rush back, but once I got the all clear it was nice to get back out there again with the girls.
"I'm really enjoying it, it's nice to have a bit of an outlet."
Having not completed any preseason training, Broz admitted there were some nerves as she lined-up for her first game back in round four against Albury.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I was definitely nervous for the first couple of games," she said.
"When the season starts, even if you have a preseason behind you, personally for me it still takes a couple of games to really get into the swing of that netball fitness again.
"I don't think you can ever really prepare for it until the season starts.
"I think once I played the first two games, by the third game I felt like I was back to my normal game.
"I tried to be as active as possible throughout the pregnancy, so I had that under my belt a little bit.
Advertisement
"That was reassuring taking the court for the first time after having Oakley."
Broz admitted she's had plenty of support from other mums in the netball community along the way.
Myrtleford is coming off the back of a thrilling one goal win against the Hoppers, in what was not only a nail-biting encounter for Saints supporters, but also players.
"It was just so close," Broz said.
"Something just clicked and we pulled it together and managed to get the win.
Advertisement
"I watched the replay and I celebrated like it was a grand final, which is a bit embarrassing.
"It's nice to know that we can win those close ones, it gives us a bit of confidence moving forward."
Myrtleford will now prepare to face Yarrawonga as the Ovens and Murray League moves into round 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.