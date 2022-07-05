Nurture expectant mums

There are few things more exciting than new babies and its no surprise that many people entertain the idea of letting their female dog have a litter, especially with families spending more time at home.
When considering breeding your dog, it is very important to contact the organisation in your state to register as a breeder - dogs NSW or dogs Victoria in this area.
If welcoming a litter of puppies into the family is for you then it is important to make sure you have a few things organised before and during the pregnancy to enhance the experience and maximise the chance of healthy and happy mum and pups.
It is best to wait until your dog's third or fourth heat cycle so that she is fully grown herself before she has to look after pups as well.
Prior to mating it is a good idea to get her vaccinations up to date so she can pass this immunity onto her pups and also ensure that she is regularly wormed and has had flea prevention.
She will get a thorough check by your vet at her vaccinations to ensure she is healthy and fit to carry pups. The average pregnancy in a dog lasts 65 days.
From three to four weeks you can take her to your vet and get an ultrasound performed to confirm she is in pup and to get a rough idea how many pups she will have.
During her pregnancy it is important that your dog gets a good diet.
She needs high energy and calcium levels to ensure the pups grow well. It is therefore recommended to feed a good quality puppy food. As the pregnancy progresses the pups will take up more room in her abdomen so many small meals are better than one large meal.
Provide your dog with an area to have pups - an area that is not too large plus is quiet and comfortable.
You want to make sure it's not too cold for the newborn pups too. This area should be set up during the pregnancy so your dog is used to it once she goes into labour. Your vet can give you detailed advice on the stages of labour and also caring for mum and pups once they are born.
