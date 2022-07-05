OCHC came to Albury with a strong side which included talented ex-Albury player Oscar Smart and former Kookaburra, Glenn Turner.
With a double-header, the Spitfire men knew they had a difficult weekend in front of them.
The side played quality hockey and, while they did not win, took it up to OCHC and in the Sunday game, led most of the game.
The Spitfires lost 3-0 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.
The ladies game was postponed due to their opposition being struck with COVID.
DIVISION 1 WOMEN
Falcons vs Wombats, Falcons win 1-0
This was a hard-fought game, with both teams having more than half their team playing both divisions back to back. Falcons won 1-0, with a great goal by Ellie Florence.
Best on ground for Falcons was goalie Stephanie Bruce, with field players Kate Bardy for Falcons and Justine Van Latham for Wombats also solid.
Norths vs Wodonga, Norths win 6-1
Two early goals in the first quarter by Norths had Wodonga on the back foot.
The second quarter was more evenly distributed until Norths scored with 1:30 to go.
Norths scored again with two minutes to go in the third. Wodonga got their first and North scored a fifth and sixth in the last quarter
Scoring for North were Pippa Best and Sherryn Rahaley with two each, and Kate Reynolds and Abbey Wilkinson with one apiece. Rylee Pontt had the only goal for Wodonga.
No Division 1 men matches were played, with Falcons to play Wombats this Friday and Magpies taking on United.
