The Ben Brisbourne-trained Vintage Diesel is fast building an affinity with the Wagga track after notching his third win at the venue on Monday.
The lightly-raced stayer took out the $25,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (2500m) with apprentice Hannah Edgley aboard.
Vintage Diesel has now had four starts at Wagga for three wins and one minor placings.
The four-year-old gelding was trapped wide for first-half of the race before finding cover with 1400m to travel.
Edgley made her move approaching the home turn and surged to the lead entering the home straight.
Although enduring a tough run, Vintage Diesel ($2-70) showed plenty of fight to withstand the challenge of the Rob Wellington-trained Saint Henry to win by 2.2-lengths.
Brisbourne was full of praise for Edgley who didn't panic after initially being caught wide over the marathon trip.
"Hannah did a really good job after the horse jumped a lot better than we thought he would," Brisbourne said.
"So she just had to be patient and use her head and ride a sensible race which she did.
"The horse really enjoys this winter ground and is three from four at Wagga now."
Vintage Diesel returned from a spell in late May and finished unplaced at Wodonga first-up over 1400m
He improved sharply second-up to win at Wagga earlier last month before making it two wins in-a-row on Monday.
Brisbourne paid tribute to his hard working staff at Wangaratta.
"My staff at home do a super job with this horse alongside all my other horses," he said.
"You can see the horse was presented in fantastic order.
"And happy horses win races."
The race was marred by a fall after Crocodile Cod fell and dislodged jockey Shaun Guymer.
Fortunately, Guymer escaped relatively unscathed and was given the all clear by paramedics.
However, it prompted an inspection of the track where stewards and jockeys deemed that the track was unsafe for racing.
As a result, races four to eight were abandoned.
Brisbourne is enjoying a solid season and has trained 40 plus winners so far.
"The stable is going super at the minute and we are transitioning at this time of year," he said.
"There are a few moving out and a lot of new horses coming in which is exciting."
Brisbourne was unsure where Vintage Diesel would head for his next start.
Meanwhile, Wodonga will hold a seven race card on Sunday.
