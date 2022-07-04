Holbrook Sportsground is quickly becoming Osborne coach Joel Mackie's least favoured ground in the Hume league.
Mackie is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring at the venue for the second year in-a-row.
The dual Morris medallist also did his hamstring at the same venue last year.
He missed three months after scans revealed that he partially tore his hamstring tendon.
Mackie said he expected to miss the next three weeks.
"I'm booked to see the physio early this week," Mackie said.
"I know it's not a serious as last year but it is not ideal at this time of the season either."
Osborne enjoyed a 21-point win over the Brookers is what most pundits expect to be a grand final preview.
The Tigers were missing giant ruckman Nick Madden, Rory Muggivan, Charlie Douglas and Declan O'Rourke from its strongest line-up.
Madden's inclusion looms as a trump card during the finals series, allowing the Tigers to play Duncan McMaster as a key forward or key back as well as in the ruck.
