Benalla Pharmacy waiting for first division lotto winner to come forward and claim $580,000 prize

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:26am, first published 5:00am
WAITING GAME: A division one lotto winner who bought their ticket from Benalla Pharmacy, is yet to claim their $580,000 prize.

A lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 purchased at Benalla is yet to be claimed.

