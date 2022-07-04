A second man has admitted to the possession of shortened, illegal firearms seized during a police raid in West Albury.
Kane Harniman, like his co-offender Kyle Anthony Crighton, remains locked-up in Junee jail over his offending.
He has appeared briefly before District Court judge Sean Grant to plead guilty to several firearms- and drug-related charges.
The now 29-year-old will next appear before the court via a video link to Griffith on September 14 for a sentence hearing.
Crighton, 18, was sentenced to full-time imprisonment of two years and one month when he fronted Albury Local Court last month, though his sentence applied to seven charge sequences.
Harniman, of Johnston Road, West Albury, admitted to possessing an unauthorised, shortened .410 shotgun, to possessing an unauthorised, shortened .22 rifle, to possessing ammunition without a licence and to not keeping a firearm safely.
He also entered guilty pleas in relation to possessing 0.7 grams of cocaine and 9.7 grams of methamphetamine and, over the "ice", to the supply of a prohibited drug.
Harniman and Crighton were arrested after police raided a house in Southern View Drive on the morning of October 22.
Crighton was later released, though eventually charged over the weapons.
That came after forensic analysis revealed his DNA was on both of the shortened firearms.
Harniman had been targeted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.
He surrendered to police soon after they arrived, while Crighton - asleep in bed at the time - and a woman walked out later.
Harniman did not apply for bail.
