Man groomed 13-year-old stepdaughter with cash, cigarettes and explicit messages

A young Wodonga man has been jailed for trying to coerce his partner's 13-year-old daughter into having sex with him.
The 27-year-old bought the girl leggings and on one occasion at a playground offered her $50 and cigarettes to send him "photos".
The pair were sitting in a car as the girl's mother and two other children - the man was the father of one of them, a boy - were using the playground.
The man previously pleaded guilty to a Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to groom a child under the age of 16 for sex, at Mulwala.
He pleaded guilty also to a NSW charge of groom a child under 14 for sexual activity.
The girl was present for the man's sentencing in Albury before Judge Sean Grant in the District Court.
Agreed facts provided by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told of how the man and the girl's mother were in a relationship for six years, from 2013 to 2019.
While he was not the biological father of the victim, he "performed a parenting role" to the girl.
The court heard how the woman and her three children went to the Albury-Wodonga playground on April 3, 2021, after an agreement with the man that they would rendezvous at the location.
The girl and her stepfather ended up being alone in the car about 3.30pm.
He said to her words to the effect of: "Later on, if I give you $50 and a pack of smokes will you send me photos later?"
They then got out of the car and joined the rest of the family, before driving to a McDonald's restaurant.
"The victim exited the car and entered the restaurant to change into a pair of leggings the offender had bought for her."
They went through the driveway, bought takeaway food and then returned.
Before eating, the man, his son - who was riding a bike in front - and the girl walked over a bridge at the park, then he told her he wanted to have sex "because she was growing into a woman".
As the mother drove the man and their son to their home, he gave the girl the cash and cigarettes he promised.
On April 2, 2021, he transferred $150 to a bank account in the name of a friend of the girl, then messaged the friend telling her the victim could buy clothes or whatever else she wanted.
He also sent several messages via Snapchat to the victim, making sexual comments including "God you're becoming a little hottie".
Judge Grant sentenced the man to a 12-month term, to begin August 18, 2021, on the Commonwealth charge, after which he will be on a two-year, $200 good behaviour bond.
He was given nine months' jail on the state charge and will be released on August 17.
