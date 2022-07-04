The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray reserves and Hume league players allowed to play on match permits

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:00am
Michael Bocquet (centre) is the Region Operations Manager of AFL NEB

AFL North East Border has introduced a new rule which allows Ovens and Murray reserves players to play in the Hume league on match permits despite the clearance deadline closing.

