AFL North East Border has introduced a new rule which allows Ovens and Murray reserves players to play in the Hume league on match permits despite the clearance deadline closing.
Murray Magpies were one of the first clubs to take advantage of the new rule last weekend.
The Magpies were bolstered by the inclusion of Wodonga reserves players Jett Cassidy and Nathan Still.
It paid dividends for the Magpies who were able to upset Culcairn and notch their second win.
Hume league players will be available to play O&M reserves this weekend with the league having a general bye.
The rule was introduced before the clearance deadline to help clubs combat a chronic player shortage this season, especially in the O&M reserves.
One proviso of the rule is that the club from which the player is seeking a permit from must have the bye that weekend.
They are also ineligible to play finals.
