The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A developer will pull pin on work in Tangambalanga unless water pressure fixed

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Developer blasts North East water over dismal Tangambalanga water pressure

A MAJOR Victorian developer will pull the pin on further development in Tangambalanga unless the troubled water supply system is at least sufficient to put out a fire at the town's school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.