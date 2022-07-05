Developer blasts North East water over dismal Tangambalanga water pressure

A MAJOR Victorian developer will pull the pin on further development in Tangambalanga unless the troubled water supply system is at least sufficient to put out a fire at the town's school.
Speaking at a community forum on Tuesday night at Coulston Park, JMP Developments blasted North East Water for "negligence" and ignoring the township's needs.
"We will not develop any more until this whole issue is resolved," said company director Jenny Stern.
"Currently the pressures are terrible - will the pressures be increased substantially?"
Another director, Andrew Stern said: "We're the developers of Kiewa Valley Estate and it frustrates the hell out of us that we've been allowed to develop 100 blocks to this point when clearly the water sewerage capacity is totally insufficient.
"There are CFA issues with this (pressure problem) - you have a school that can't be defended if there's a fire, you have houses that can't be defended and when I hear about minimum required standards, well it might cover your backside but I tell you, you're doing a great disservice to your community.
"Please don't tell us you were taken by surprise.
"There's be no growth in this town until this is addressed - we'll develop elsewhere that's fine for us but it's disappointing for a township which is growing."
North East Water project engineer Simon Crocos said any problems with growth in Kiewa and Tangambalanga were being addressed by the authority.
"We're up to about 605 lots in our system at the moment and that's increased by about 200 since 2015," Mr Crocos said.
"We've been working on this infrastructure to enable growth, but we can't cater for any more additional lots in our system as it stands at the moment without significant additional infrastructure.
"There are pressure issues in Tangam when everyone turns their taps on at once."
