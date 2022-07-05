The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

At least 2500 people are on a waiting list to access oral health services in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District

SE
By Sophie Else
July 5 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dentists are in demand.

Latest figures have revealed a substantial dental waiting list of at least 2500 people in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District covering Albury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.