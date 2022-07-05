Latest figures have revealed a substantial dental waiting list of at least 2500 people in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District covering Albury.
People have been reporting longer-than-usual wait times at private clinics, too, which in turn has put a strain on what has been referred to as "high-demand" dentists.
That comes in the wake of reports that both the federal Labor government and the Greens are committed to expanding access to oral healthcare, putting dental health increasingly into the spotlight.
Australian Dental Association NSW branch president Dr Michael Jonas said smaller organisations were struggling to keep up with the pressure.
Additionally, he said, dental assistants were increasingly unable to attend work due to a number of reasons, one being to testing positive for COVID-19, or from being a close contact of someone else with the virus.
Dr Jonas said the demand in the industry was high at a university level but obtaining employment, including in the Border region, was difficult.
He also said one of the reasons why the wait lines and shortages could be as a result of the lack of dental assistants.
"They're the people who make our jobs so much easier. People left the industry when the COVID-19 outbreak started, and not as many assistants came back as practices opened back up," Dr Jonas said.
"At a national level, there is definitely a shortage of dental assistants."
Dr Jonas said people had postponed dental check-ups and treatment due to the pandemic, increasing the demand for clinics in the Border region, and now they were playing "catch up".
"It can be challenging, there's no question about that," he said. "There are more dentists in the cities than in rural environments, and the distribution is, shall we say, sub-optimal."
