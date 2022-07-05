What did you have planned for the rest of 2022? Did your plans include becoming a better listener? A better thinker? A better speaker? Perhaps you would like to become a better leader?
Would you like to become competent in giving a presentation or a speech? This would increase your chances of getting a better job or achieving a promotion and a higher salary. If you would like to work on any or even all of these things, there is one final question for you. Do you have a couple of spare hours every second Tuesday evening; approximately two hours a fortnight?
Come along to Albury Wodonga Toastmasters, alternating between Albury and Wodonga at 6.30pm as a guest, for free! The meetings finish by 8.30pm.
Our agenda for the meetings is varied. Learn how to give a speech, provide positive feedback to others, run a meeting and to speak impromptu on any topic (great practice for a job interview). Every meeting is fun, everyone has a laugh and we all learn something. All age groups are welcome, from 18 to 80; keeping the brain active.
What do you have to lose, perhaps plenty to gain? This Toastmasters Club has over 20 years' experience, helping hundreds of people to improve and become competent public speakers. We understand nerves and trepidation. We have all been there!
For more information, check us out on Facebook or ring Pieter on 0401 387 157 or email libpiet@gmail.com. You are only a phone call away from success!
IN OTHER NEWS:
A strange letter in the paper on Friday (July 1) from Michael Ferfoglia who appears to think if you care about climate change, then you should be protesting and shutting schools down over a vintage steam train giving tourist rides.
A sense of perspective would be handy. A tank engine such as the Puffing Billy would burn about 500 kilograms of coal every 15 minutes, so a return trip 30 minutes long would be about a tonne of coal burnt. That would result in about 2.4 tonnes of CO2. Let's assume they do four trips per day, that's about 10 tonnes of CO2.
By contrast, the Loy Yang Power Station releases about 46,000 tonnes of CO2 every day, and that's only one part of our fossil fuel energy system. Which one of these do you think we should be focused on?
I'm not averse to you putting the price up of your newspaper but your editorials and articles should be more balanced. I feel they lean too far to the left.
As for Pope, he is an embarrassment to fair-minded journalism. Get rid of him.
