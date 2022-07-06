Border music teacher Nathan Vaccaro has teamed-up with piano teacher Ruth Little to create a new music hub in Wodonga.
Thanks to rapid growth in the school, the Wodonga Academy of Music has had to move to a larger home and will open at the new site at Stanley Street next Monday.
Mr Vaccaro has encouraged everyone, no matter their age, to give music a go.
He said he aimed to teach children as young as six, as long as they were capable of holding an instrument.
Ms Little said she had always loved music growing up and so "sharing that love seems pretty logical to me".
"Teaching music is amazing because you get to work so closely with each student," she said.
The move, Mr Vaccaro said, was also a way of separating his personal life from his career, after working out of a home studio for the past three years.
Mr Vaccaro's passion stemmed from playing music as a teenager in church, after which he went on to study for a bachelor of music in Sydney while making money doing wedding gigs.
"I put my focus on the teaching side during the pandemic, because all my gigs stopped due to COVID-19.
"But that put pressure on my teaching business, so it was just here and there," he said.
"It has been a good thing though because it's brought me up to where I am now.
"I appreciate the fact I had great teachers growing up when learning music.
"And I've always wanted to give back to kids who are finding their way in the world.
"If I can help someone learn an instrument that's something I really value.
"We are a small music school, but we've got a couple of teachers to serve the community and build relationships."
Mr Vaccaro said he hoped the new site would help children discover themselves and bring out their individuality that they might not be able to "discover otherwise".
"Music has the ability to show another side of someone, if they let it," he said.
"Moving forward, I want to see what other opportunities present themselves.
"I'd love to do early childhood music, songwriting and theory and aim to teach students in their final years of school with the practical side, such as producing and recording video."
