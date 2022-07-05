When border runner Paddy Stow sets his mind on something, he gives it his all.
The back-to-back Nail Can Hill Run winner posted an eighth place finish at the Gold Coast Marathon last weekend, finishing the event in a time of 2:20:20.
It was the first time Stow had tackled the 42 kilometre track in the Sunshine State, in what he said had been a long-time goal of his.
"To run it in 2:20:20, I was really happy with that," he said.
"I knew I was in shape to run around that, but you always think you're in better shape than what you actually are.
"We didn't really have a big group to sit in at that pace, so to run that quick with two of us after the 25 kilometres was really good.
"I knew it was going to be pretty flat and pretty fast.
"If you get a southerly wind it means when you turn back into the last seven kilometres it can be quite brutal.
"We were lucky we got pretty good conditions in the end."
Stow, who works as a physiotherapist, admitted plenty of work had gone on behind the scenes to get him ready to tackle the course.
In the lead up he was clocking up around 150 kilometres per week, which translated to close to 14 hours of running.
"I've been training now as a runner for three years, but this particular marathon block was probably the last 10 weeks of specific marathon training," he said.
"It's difficult when you're attempting to balance full-time work and training on top of that and competing against guys who are fully sponsored, paid athletes.
"I'm happy with how it all went, all things considered."
While he will now take a well earned rest, the former Wodonga and Dederang Mt Beauty footballer already has thoughts of his next challenge lingering at the back of his mind.
"Hopefully I'll pick out a marathon once I've recovered from this one and train for that," he said.
"The good thing about my position and time is that it has allowed me to do any sort of marathon that I want moving forward and get into an elite field.
"I definitely would like to come back (to the Gold Coast Marathon), but I think the next one I do will hopefully be at the end of this year, or early next year I'll go overseas and try and run a bit quicker."
Sydney's annual City2Surf race is also on his radar in the coming months.
Stow took out this year's Nail Can Hill Run in a time of 37.49 from a field of around 800 runners.
It followed his maiden triumph at the Albury event back in 2021, where he competed the same track in a time of 37:45.
