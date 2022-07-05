Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarryd Hatton will face the Ovens and Murray league independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
Hatton has been charged with engaging in rough conduct against an opponent.
The reporting umpire deemed the incident serious enough to be sent straight to the tribunal with no set penalty offered.
The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Roos' clash with Albury last weekend and involved Tiger star Jacob Conlan.
Meanwhile Lavington reserves player Jonathon Groves will also front the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Groves has been charged with unbecoming conduct after an investigation by the league investigations officer.
Myrtleford player Nicholas Ferguson suffered a broken jaw in the incident.
The incident occurred during the Panthers and Saints round nine clash on June 11.
Groves suffered a broken jaw in 2015 in an off-the-ball incident against North Albury.
