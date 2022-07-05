Over the course of Caitlin Davis' 100 senior games for Kiewa-Sandy Creek, she has felt the highs of success and the lows of heartbreak.
The 2019 premiership player reflected on her time as a Hawk after reaching the milestone during their recent win against Mitta.
"I was part of the one we lost the year before, so 2019 was pretty special," Davis said.
"The bond I have with all of those girls is something to cherish."
It's shaping up as another exciting season for the Hawks, who are yet to drop a game.
"We've had most of the same group of girls last year and this year and I think things are really starting to click, especially down in the attacking end," Davis said.
"It would be really nice to get another premiership this year hopefully."
The Hawks' quiet achiever arrived at the club in 2016 after a long stint with Ovens and Murray League club Wodonga Raiders.
The 32-year-old now juggles netball, work and is a mum to one-year-old daughter Zoe. She credits her husband Damien Morrison for helping her to reach 100 games.
"Having a supportive husband, he makes it possible really," she said.
