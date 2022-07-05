People across the Border community have "had enough" of men and women who commit domestic violence because they were "unable to take control of their emotions".
They all-too readily used this as an excuse to in turn target their partners, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Tuesday.
"It's a serious matter," she said of Jonathan Todd-Stoddart's expletive-ridden, offensive and intimidating social media messages, "made more serious by the fact it was your previous partner and the mother of your child."
The Yackandandah man, 24, was given a dressing-down after previously pleading guilty, on the day a hearing was supposed to proceed, to a single charge of stalking or intimidation
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said his client "has indicated to me" he was engaging with his GP and others in the medical community to address his issues.
Ms McLaughlin said Todd-Stoddart's offending - he sent messages to a friend of the woman, who in turn sent these to the victim, that included threats such as "I'll get her bashed" - was unacceptable.
"It appears ... you completely lost control of your emotions in relation to lack of access to your child."
Police told the court that Todd-Stoddart and the victim had been in a 10-month relationship, but this broke down soon after the birth of their daughter in mid-2018.
The woman secured full custody of the child and in the ensuing years "numerous" apprehended violence orders were put in place for their protection from Todd-Stoddart.
"The victim," police said, "reports there have been numerous, unreported incidents of violence ... including incidents in Victoria."
Todd-Stoddart's offending related to matters that began on December 22 when he sent a woman who was a mutual friend of he and the victim a Facebook message asking if she knew when his ex-partner would be home.
Todd-Stoddart said he would "just rock up" and warned "it's not going to be nice tho (sic) ... I have had it with her."
The woman said she did not want to get involved.
Todd-Stoddart said this was "fair enough" then added: "I'm in Albury (at the moment). If she calls the cops on me ... I'll get her bashed" and take the child.
The woman took a screenshot of the messages from Todd-Stoddart and sent these to the woman, as she did for similar messages on Snapchat.
Todd-Stoddart was put on a nine-month community corrections order.
