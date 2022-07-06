Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

JULY
8
Taktile Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
9
Margaret Fulton The Musical, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
10
Amy Shark, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
12
15
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
16
Lucy Wise, Yackandandah Courthouse, 7.30pm (workshop 11am)
Blue Dog Cruisers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
20
Rebel, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
The Italians Tenors, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
21
Magic Dirt, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
22
Regular Boys, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
23
The Sapphires, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Renato Grancieri Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Take It Easy featuring LO'99, Beer Deluxe Albury, 12am
27
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
28
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
29
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
30
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
AUGUST
2
The World of Musicals, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
3
The Australian Bee Gees Show, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
5
11
Jebediah with Dallas Crane and End of Fashion Divers, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
13
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
14
Top Dog Film Festival, Regent Cinemas Albury
20
Phil Jamieson on Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7pm
26
Thirsty Merc Celebration Album Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
