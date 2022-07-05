Homeless man took off before court date, settling interstate for couple of 2 years

A return home to Albury from Queensland so he could look after his ailing mother has led to a man fronting court from the police cells.
Peter Gale had been charged two years ago with a second offence of driving while disqualified and using an unregistered vehicle.
But before the case could proceed to Albury Local Court in his presence the now 39-year-old up and left a Murray River camping site near Corowa.
He was homeless at the time, sleeping each night in the unregistered Chrysler Voyager people mover.
"For the past two years he has been living in Queensland," defence lawyer Piers Blomfield told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"The fact is he was homeless and was living in the back of his van."
Mr Blomfield said his client was now living with his mother.
Gale was previously convicted of the charges in his absence, which in turn put him in breach of a community corrections order imposed on charges of dishonestly obtaining and financial advantage by deception and larceny.
These charges related to Gale finding a wallet and using an enclosed bank card to buy items.
Gale, the court heard, was arrested on Saturday on the disqualified driving and breach matters.
The court was told how an off-duty officer who knew Gale - "due to his long traffic history" - saw him driving the Chrysler in Corowa on February 24, 2020, about 8.10pm.
The officer was aware Gale was a disqualified driver and that the Chrysler's registration expired 12 months' earlier.
Police went to visit him at his campsite at Grantham's Bend, Wahgunyah, two days later but he was gone.
Gale was fined $580 and disqualified from driving for six months.
