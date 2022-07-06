A NEW concert experience is bringing the best of the West End and Broadway to regional Australia.
The World of Musicals Live in Concert will visit Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday night and Albury Entertainment Centre early next month.
The Australian and New Zealand tour presents an international cast to bring London's West End and New York's Broadway to Australia live in concert.
It boasts a massive 90-show tour throughout 2022.
"All of the hits in one live concert" is the motto of The World of Musicals.
Audiences will revel in hits from titles the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Oklahoma!, West Side Story, Mamma Mia, Fiddler on the Roof, The Mikado, Les Miserables, The Blues Brothers, The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman and more.
The World of Musicals Live In Concert has been described as colourful, inspiring and memorable.
A singer and musician from County Wicklow, Ireland, Olohan trained under the tutelage of Philip O'Reilly at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Dublin.
Coming from a highly musical background, Olohan has worked in the US, Canada, Australia, China, Germany, Spain, Norway and Britain.
His love of Irish music, folk and musical theatre is embodied in his work with productions such as Celtic Nights and The World of Musicals.
The World of the Musicals is tailored for the whole family, so get ready to sing along to all your favourite and much-loved musical songs.
