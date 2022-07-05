Warrant Wednesday returns: Four men wanted by Albury police

Albury police released photos on Wednesday morning of four men officers are seeking over warrant issues.
The group included Damon Mirkovic, 25, wanted for two outstanding conviction warrants and known around Albury and Wodonga.
Also sought is Braiden Reeves, 19, of Albury, wanted on an outstanding breach of order warrant.
Thirty-two year-old Matthew Fitzgerald is known to frequent areas around Mulwala, Yarrawonga and Albury.
Police are looking for him over a revocation of parole warrant.
As well, Trevor Wayne Kennedy, 38, has two outstanding bench warrants and is known around the Albury area.
Anyone with information about these men can call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
