Calls to reclassify deer as a pest rather than a game species have been described as "reckless" by the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia: Victoria.
Currently, all Victorian deer species are declared as protected wildlife and listed as game, allowing them to be hunted.
A Frontier Economics report commissioned by the Invasive Species Council, says feral deer could cost the community between $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion over the next 30 years.
The council's Victorian Deer Project officer Peter Jacobs said current government policies were not helping in current, or future, control of deer.
"The fact deer remain protected, under the Wildlife Act, is a relic of decades ago when they were being managed for hunting," Mr Jacobs said.
"While hunting certainly takes out some deer, it's not strategic - we are saying they need to be treated like rabbits and foxes; they need to be considered a pest species."
But Sporting Shooters Association of Australia communications manager Barry Howlett cast doubt on number of deer, identified in the Invasive Species Council report.
"There are a lot of the inputs in that economic report that are fairly dubious, a lot of assumptions about wildlife management and the numbers are pretty dubious," Mr Howlett said.
"Deer hunting brings in $201 million a year to the Victorian economy and supports 1671 jobs," he said, adding there had been three government studies over a decade that backed those figures.
"I think it's about the ISC running an anti-hunting agenda and trying to mask it as something else," he said.
Victoria had a 365-day a year open season, with no bag limit, under the game species status, and the designation of deer as a game species enabled training, data collection and good regulation.
"To take that away, to please the ideology of some bloke in an office in Sydney would be pretty reckless," he said.
Karen Moroney, who runs a herd of 250 Aussie Red dairy cows at Eskdale, said lifting the declaration of deer as a game species would not result in greater control of the animals.
Ms Moroney, who is vice-president of the Mitta Valley Landcare Group said she used professional harvesters (shooters) to control deer on her property.
"It's managed, it's respectful and I get reports, with GPS tracking, as to where the deer have been sighted; we also get reports if harvesters see broken fences or other damage," she said.
She did not want to see deer classified as a pest: "The game designation is about managing hunters, not deer."
Deer had been classified as a pest in other states and territories in a bid to reduce populations, she said.
"But in all those jurisdictions it has failed to achieve that result by any objective measures - it just means there is no knowledge of the scale of deer hunting any more, or the size of the recreational take."
Ms Moroney said she and husband Wayne called a deer "a big rabbit".
"In terms of dry sheep equivalent, 2.5 deer equal one dairy cow - that's how much they eat," she said.
The main economic impact was pasture loss and having to change management practices.
"Deer come along and nip off the top part of the crops, that's where the sugar content is, and they love it," Ms Moroney said. "It slows down the growth of the crops."
Apart from that there was damage to fences, while deer also created wallows, fouled waterways, could also transmit weeds on their hides, and spread disease, she said.
Professional deer harvester, Baranduda's Simon Feillafe, said while he agreed deer were having a huge financial impact they should still be covered by the Wildlife Act.
"You can't hunt pest animals in certain parks, so there are thousands of hectares that are now available that you lock out, if you change the legislation," Mr Feillafe said.
"A control that is free to the state is going to be taken away. I like them as a game species, but I treat them as a pest and as a resource - name change isn't necessarily for the better, as far as I am concerned."
He said he had been involved in deer control for more than 25 years and changing the status of the animals would push hunters onto private land, meaning they would be harder to regulate.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
