AUSTRALIAN folk music darling Lucy Wise will soon share her tunes and talent in the North East.
The Central Victorian singer-songwriter explores love, nature, friendship and healing with disarming honesty in her pure vocals, accompanied by fingerpicked guitar, ukulele and Appalachian dulcimer.
Wise will perform at Yackandandah and host a ukulele workshop on Saturday, July 16.
Having grown up in a musical household, Wise performed around Australia and overseas from age seven in The Wise Family Band.
She has toured three albums and two EPs in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Britain since 2010.
Last year she was nominated in the Music Victoria Awards' Best Folk Act category with her latest single, Broadbeans.
The Yackandandah Courthouse gig starts 7.30pm.
The ukulele workshop - for beginner to intermediate players - runs at the same venue at 11am.
Tickets can be bought online at arts.yackandandah.co
