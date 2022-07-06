After ascending to the top of the NBL1 East women's ladder, it's believed the best is still yet to come for the Bandits.
While Lauren Jackson and Brodie Theodore were absent during the side's recent victory against Inner West, their possible return this weekend could take the side up another notch.
"We'll see how they both train, but hopefully they'll be good to go and we'll be as close as we've been all year to a full team, which will be nice," Coach Matt Paps said.
"It will definitely be exciting to see them all on the court, particularly Lauren and Unique (Thompson) to play together for the first time will be really exciting for everyone to watch."
The Bandits will hit the road to take on Manly Warringah on Saturday before backing it up with a top of the table clash against Norths on Sunday.
While it's shaping up as a tough encounter against former ladder leaders the Bears, Paps admitted they need to take just as much caution into their first clash with the sixth placed Sea Eagles.
"Manly beat Norths last week, so for us to look at Norths before Manly would be irresponsible of me as a coach," Paps said.
"Personally I focus on the first game and then I'll deal with Sunday straight after the Saturday night game.
"People probably don't want to believe that, but it's the truth, it's just how I go about it.
"From an on court point of view, we train to deal with Manly, make sure we've got one win and then we'll focus on Sunday.
"Norths are obviously good defensively and have been on top for a reason.
"It's going to be an exciting weekend and exciting games both Saturday and Sunday."
Ai Yamada starred in the Bandits' recent win against the Bulls with 27 points. The Japanese born guard agreed the side still has more to give this season.
"Our team is at a very good level," she said.
"We missed a couple of players but we still played well.
"I'm really enjoying it so far."
Paps admitted the Bandits will take confidence from their display against the Bulls, but will still be looking to make improvements.
"I'm happy with the way we were able to defend and certainly break the game open, I thought Ai played great in the first half," he said.
"Inner West, even though they're sitting at the bottom, they played hard from start to finish and they showed that in the first quarter when they hit the lead early."
The last time the Bandits met the Sea Eagles in round four they were victorious by 17 points, while they also got the better of the Bears by 14-points in round seven.
