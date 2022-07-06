The Border Mail

Bandits set for top of the table clash against Norths after Manly

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENTED: Ai Yamada starred for the Bandits in their recent win against Inner West Bulls. The guard is now looking forward to taking on Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and Norths Bears in a double header road trip this weekend.

After ascending to the top of the NBL1 East women's ladder, it's believed the best is still yet to come for the Bandits.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.