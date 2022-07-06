The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Lavington's Darcy Smith to miss game after colliding with goalpost

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:31am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Darcy Smith crashes into goalpost on June 25.

Lavington's Darcy Smith hasn't fully recovered from his sickening collision with the goalpost and will miss Saturday's vital away game against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.