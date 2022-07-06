Lavington's Darcy Smith hasn't fully recovered from his sickening collision with the goalpost and will miss Saturday's vital away game against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In one of the most frightening incidents at an O and M game in recent years, Smith smashed into the post at full speed and wrapped himself around it after colliding with Yarrawonga's Logan Morey at Lavington Sportsground on June 25.
Advertisement
The post, which is padded, can be seen moving for a number of seconds after the collision.
Play was held up for four minutes amid genuine concerns for the 21-year-old's safety.
Remarkably, he escaped with a severely corked thigh.
"100 per cent," Smith said when asked if he had dodged a bullet.
"I almost knew when I was sliding I was going to hit the post or something, I knew straight away I was in trouble.
I knew straight away I was in trouble. At the time, I felt like I'd broken my leg.- Sidelined Panther Darcy Smith
"At the time, I felt like I'd broken my leg."
Smith, who was conscious the entire time, was stretchered off, but was able to move his leg in the dressing room.
He only started running on Tuesday.
"I'm not confident enough to play this week, I'm hoping I will be right next week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lavington hosts Wodonga on July 16.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.