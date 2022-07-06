The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

SpaceCRAFT Exploration Challenge has students from the region excited to learn from NASA teachers

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 6 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMAGINATION: Georgia Murphy, Sebastian Suvastien and Parmis Nazarirad, all 10, and Kabir Mahato, 12, are working together to climb the leader board. Pictures: ASH SMITH

Designing and building a spacecraft, exploring new planets and finding resources to sustain human life are among the challenges for a group of students these school holidays in Albury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.