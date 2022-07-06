The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Business NSW calls for action to alleviate difficulties posed by pipeline of major projects in Riverina

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking for assistance: Albury-based Business NSW regional manager Anthony McFarlane is wanting greater knitting together of the various requirements and impacts of big industry projects. Picture: MARK JESSER

BETTER co-ordination of big projects in the Riverina is needed to avoid a jobs, pricing and housing crisis, an industry report has concluded.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.